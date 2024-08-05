All Sections
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 August 2024, 20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
Two more civilians who were not able to leave the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast themselves have been evacuated.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The ministry reported that recently a woman had turned to a public organisation with a request to evacuate her mother and brother from the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast. They were not able to leave by themselves.

The woman resides in Kharkiv Oblast and has not seen her family for more than two years.

Quote: "The representatives of the Ministry of Reintegration jointly with the Ukrainian Child Rights Network public organisation, the Pluriton public organisation and the Helping To Leave volunteer organisation engaged in the evacuation of the family.

As of now the family has reunited. The mother, the sister and the brother are safe on the Ukrainian government-controlled territory."

Luhansk Oblastevacuationoccupation
