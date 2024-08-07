Russians increase military aviation activity on border with Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff report

The past 24 hours are marked by an increase in Russian aircraft activity near Sumy Oblast’s borders.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 7 August

Details: The Russians have already dropped approximately 30 guided bombs on this region. They targeted the districts of Bilovody, Kyianytsia, Zhuravka and a number of other villages and towns.

In total, 54 combat clashes have been recorded on the front line.

Also, border settlements in Ukraine’s north continue to be attacked from Russian Federation territory. These include Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Kucherivka, Nova Huta, Romashkove and Pokrovka.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians carried out two attacks on Ukraine’s positions in the vicinity of Tykhe and Vovchansk. One clash continues.

The Russians also launched two unsuccessful attacks on the Kupiansk front near Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russian army carried out eleven attacks in the vicinity of Lyman. Four of them are currently ongoing in the area of Nevske and Serebrianka Forest. The situation is under control.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attempted to advance in the vicinity of Verkhnokamianske and Pereizne four times. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled three attacks, and another combat clash is underway.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians, supported by aviation, attempted an unsuccessful attack near Chasiv Yar. Another clash is still underway.

On the Toretsk front, the Russian forces launched seven attacks in the area of Toretsk, Pivnichne and New-York. Two combat clashes are still ongoing. The Russians bombarded Toretsk six times and twice struck New-York and Kurdiumivka with unguided missiles.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have carried out assaults on the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Novozhelanne and Yasnobrodivka. The Ukrainian forces held back the onslaught, repelling eight attacks; another nine are still ongoing.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russian forces launched four attacks around Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, deploying unguided missiles. Combat clashes continue.

The Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence on the Vremivka front twice, unsuccessfully trying to attack from Volodymyrivka.

The Russians did not engage in active offensive operations on the Orikhiv front. They did, however, hit the Lobkove, Piatykhatky and Novoandriivka with over fifty unguided missiles.

On the Prydniprovske front, one attack was deflected by Ukrainian forces.

