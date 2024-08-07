Famous Russian milblogger and propagandist injured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Russian media

Yevgeny Poddubny, a correspondent for Russian state television and one of the most popular military bloggers in Russia, has been reported dead by Mikhail Delyagin, a member of the State Duma, and several Russian propagandistic channels. Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti later reported that the milblogger had been injured.

Source: Russian opposition media outlet The Insider; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Early reports say that on the afternoon of 7 August, Poddubny was in Kursk Oblast filming reportage about the fighting in the Sudzha district, which has allegedly been infiltrated by Ukrainian forces.

Update: RIA Novosti later reported that Poddubny had been injured as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk Oblast and was taken to a local hospital.

Reference from The Insider: Yevgeny Poddubny is one of the best-known Russian military bloggers. He is also employed by the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company and works as a military correspondent for the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Poddubny is famous for his overly optimistic reports on how Russia is gradually occupying more and more Ukrainian territory. Usually, this information later turns out to be false.

He filmed footage at the Hostomel airbase in Kyiv Oblast in the first few days of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background:

On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. At the same time, Russian social media began to spread reports of fighting in the border areas of Kursk Oblast and claiming that Ukrainian troops were advancing in the Sudzha district with equipment.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later reported that Russian reserve troops had been deployed on the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast.

Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area.

A state of emergency has been declared in Kursk Oblast on the second day of the border breach.

