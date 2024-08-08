Russians struck Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring сivilian

Russian forces struck the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson at about 11:00 on 8 August, injuring a 23-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "At about 11:00 Russian troops struck Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack a 23-year-old woman received a blast trauma and contusion."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the woman turned to hospital herself. She is currently receiving treatment.

Background:

Russian troops bombarded the centre of Kherson and hit a high-rise building there on the morning of 8 August. As a result the building was completely destroyed, but there were no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!