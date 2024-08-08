All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians struck Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring сivilian

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 8 August 2024, 13:52
Russians struck Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring сivilian
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson at about 11:00 on 8 August, injuring a 23-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "At about 11:00 Russian troops struck Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack a 23-year-old woman received a blast trauma and contusion."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the woman turned to hospital herself. She is currently receiving treatment.

Background:

  • Russian troops bombarded the centre of Kherson and hit a high-rise building there on the morning of 8 August. As a result the building was completely destroyed, but there were no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersonattack
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Kherson
Russians hit high-rise building in Kherson this morning – photos
Russians strike Kherson suburbs, injuring 4 locals
Firefighters rescue kittens from blast-damaged building in Kherson after hearing meowing by chance – video
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: