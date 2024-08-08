All Sections
Russians hit high-rise building in Kherson this morning – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 August 2024, 08:10
A high-rise building that was hit. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops have bombarded the centre of Kherson and hit a high-rise building there on the morning of 8 August.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army has been attacking Kherson since the morning. A high-rise building in the central district of the city was hit."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is reported that a Russian projectile hit one of the apartments.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

As a result of the attack, the building was completely destroyed; no one was living there, so no one was injured. 

Prokudin reported that the settlements of Romashkove, Kizomys, Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Antonivka, Kachkarivka, Veletenske, Tiahynka, Lvove, Oleksandrivka, Kalynivske, Blahodativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes during the previous day.

He said the Russian forces had targeted critical infrastructure, an educational institution, office buildings and a public catering facility. Residential areas in the oblast were also hit, including 9 apartment buildings and 11 houses. In addition, the Russians damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings and cars. Eight people were injured as a result of the Russian attacks.

Ukrainian air defence forces downed a Shahed-131/136 drone over Kherson Oblast during a nighttime attack.

