Russians make 87 unsuccessful attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 September 2024, 08:29
A Ukrainian soldier launching a fire. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 167 combat clashes took place on 11 fronts over the past day. The most intense Russian attacks were on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, with a total of 87 Russian attacks repelled.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 10 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, two Russian attacks took place near Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out 12 attacks over the past day. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out 14 attacks. They tried to advance near eight different settlements. They focused on Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assault attacks by the Russian army near Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, Spirne and Zvanivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked twice near Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions by the Russian army towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The largest concentration of Russian attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 46 attacks. The Russians’ main efforts were focused near Ukrayinsk, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where six, seven, 15 and 12 combat clashes took place respectively.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Vuhledar. They actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the front.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians tried to drive Ukraine’s Defence Forces units out of their positions near Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky. They conducted three attacks in total. The Russians used about a dozen guided aerial bombs and up to a hundred unguided aerial missiles for the airstrikes.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions nine times. They were fiercely repulsed and suffered losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts, the Russians are actively firing using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast continues.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the Russian forces lost 1,380 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day. They also lost a tank, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 36 strategic and tactical UAVs, 68 vehicles and four units of equipment.

