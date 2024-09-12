All Sections
Belarus holds drills to prevent "Kursk scenario"

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 12 September 2024, 11:53
Belarus holds drills to prevent Kursk scenario
Belarus conducted exercises on "preventing the activities of illegal armed formations", organised in response to operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: European Pravda, citing Telegraf.news

The drills, named Stolin-2024, took place in Brest Oblast, near the borders with Ukraine and Poland, under the leadership of Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov. The goal of the exercises was to "halt the activities of illegal armed formations".

Kubrakov stated that the plan was developed "considering the situation in Kursk Oblast", with the primary aim being "to ensure the safety of the population" and "prevent insurgents from breaking into settlements".

The Interior Minister noted that the drills involved not only training personnel and special equipment but also "working with the local population". The troops practised countering sabotage groups both on the approaches to the city and within its boundaries. The latter scenario, according to the minister, is considered "as a last resort".

Quote: "The main thing for us is to ensure the safety of the population by preventing insurgents from breaching settlements. They must be eliminated before they reach the area!" stated the Belarusian minister.

"It is important to prepare the population for a possible invasion by armed groups from neighbouring countries by refining coordination mechanisms among all services. Our people need to see that Belarus is not planning to attack anyone, but is always ready to repel aggressors," added Piotr Parkhomchik, Head of the Brest Oblast Executive Committee.

Background:

  • In August, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that he had "to deploy almost a third of the entire army to the border with Ukraine", but after clarifying their intentions, both Kyiv and Minsk reportedly reduced the size of their forces on their respective sides of the border.
  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine later stated that they did not observe an increase in Belarusian military equipment or personnel at the border with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

