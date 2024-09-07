At least 8 Russian drones spotted in Belarus last night

Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian military monitoring initiative, has said that at least eight Russian drones were spotted in Belarusian airspace on the night of 6–7 September; one of the Russian Shaheds was only 70 km away from the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.

Source: Belaruski Hajun

Quote: "At least seven Shahed kamikaze drones entered Belarus on the night of 6–7 September 2024. It is likely that one Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone also entered Belarus.

The first Shahed entered from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast around 23:20 (Minsk time) and headed towards Loiev. Forty minutes later, it headed back into Ukraine, towards the Kyiv Reservoir.

More Shaheds entered Belarus around 02:45, 03:10, 03:37, 03:49, 05:16, 05:54. According to @eRadarrua, a Supercam reconnaissance drone entered Belarus around 08:13.

In addition to drones that entered Gomel Oblast, one Shahed also entered Brest Oblast near Pinsk around 05:16; it moved north. This Shahed entered Hrodna Oblast (for the first time since the beginning of the monitoring initiative) and reached Karelichy and Navahrudak, heading towards the Lithuanian border. This Shahed was able to travel around 200 km north over Belarus. It is unclear what happened to it next."

Details: Belaruski Hajun also said that Belarusian Air Force fighter jets and helicopters were active all night in the Belarusian airspace, with fighter jets taking off from the Baranavichy air base four times, and helicopters taking off from the Machulishchy air base twice.

Belarusian military aircraft were spotted in the south of the country, as well as in its very north, near Astravets and Vileyka. This suggests that two Shahed drones, not one, could have reached the north of Belarus.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported on 7 September that Ukrainian air defence forces downed 58 Russian attack drones on the night of 6-7 September. Another six drones left Ukrainian-controlled airspace, flying towards Russia, Belarus, and temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast. Three Russian drones disappeared from radar in Ukraine.

