All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

At least 8 Russian drones spotted in Belarus last night

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 September 2024, 19:27
At least 8 Russian drones spotted in Belarus last night
A Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian military monitoring initiative, has said that at least eight Russian drones were spotted in Belarusian airspace on the night of 6–7 September; one of the Russian Shaheds was only 70 km away from the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.

Source: Belaruski Hajun

Quote: "At least seven Shahed kamikaze drones entered Belarus on the night of 6–7 September 2024. It is likely that one Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone also entered Belarus.

Advertisement:

The first Shahed entered from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast around 23:20 (Minsk time) and headed towards Loiev. Forty minutes later, it headed back into Ukraine, towards the Kyiv Reservoir.

More Shaheds entered Belarus around 02:45, 03:10, 03:37, 03:49, 05:16, 05:54. According to @eRadarrua, a Supercam reconnaissance drone entered Belarus around 08:13.

In addition to drones that entered Gomel Oblast, one Shahed also entered Brest Oblast near Pinsk around 05:16; it moved north. This Shahed entered Hrodna Oblast (for the first time since the beginning of the monitoring initiative) and reached Karelichy and Navahrudak, heading towards the Lithuanian border. This Shahed was able to travel around 200 km north over Belarus. It is unclear what happened to it next."

Advertisement:

Details: Belaruski Hajun also said that Belarusian Air Force fighter jets and helicopters were active all night in the Belarusian airspace, with fighter jets taking off from the Baranavichy air base four times, and helicopters taking off from the Machulishchy air base twice.

Belarusian military aircraft were spotted in the south of the country, as well as in its very north, near Astravets and Vileyka. This suggests that two Shahed drones, not one, could have reached the north of Belarus.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported on 7 September that Ukrainian air defence forces downed 58 Russian attack drones on the night of 6-7 September. Another six drones left Ukrainian-controlled airspace, flying towards Russia, Belarus, and temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast. Three Russian drones disappeared from radar in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

BelarusdronesShahed drone
Advertisement:

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

Russians launched counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast, everything goes as planned – Zelenskyy

Majority of Hungarians oppose Ukraine's EU membership

Russians attack Ukraine with missiles and Shahed UAVs overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 44 drones

All News
Belarus
Fighter jet takes off in Belarus: Russian attack drone enters Belarus's territory
Russian air defence in Belarus downs its own attack drones during nighttime attack on Ukraine
Air defence downs 60 of 78 Shahed drones, 15 jammed, 3 returned to Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
18:44
NATO scrambles fighter jets after Russian bombers detected near Latvia
18:01
Red Cross reacts to death of three staff members in Donbas, strongly condemning attack
17:38
79 combat clashes recorded at front line in past 24 hours, most of them on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff
17:34
Russian strikes on Ukrainian substations may provoke emergency at nuclear power plants
17:25
Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv
16:43
EXPLAINERWhy the EU losing competitiveness and how Ukraine can help
16:41
Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years
16:39
Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea
16:15
Lithuanian president says Lithuania wants to buy short-range missile systems for Ukraine
16:03
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Red Cross staff in Ukraine: world countries must be tough in response
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: