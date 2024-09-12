All Sections
Ukrainian pilots are training on F-16s in Romania – defence ministers

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 September 2024, 18:54
The phone call between Rustem Umierov and Angel Tîlvă. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had a telephone conversation with Romanian National Defence Minister Angel Tîlvă on Thursday, 12 September and announced the start of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in Romania.

Source: European Pravda, citing Umierov on Facebook

Details: Umierov said the conversation with his Romanian counterpart had focused on "strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies from russian missiles and drones".

Quote from Umierov: "Ukraine will soon receive a new Patriot air defence system from our Romanian partners. There will also be more F-16s in Ukrainian skies. A group of our pilots is already undergoing training in Romania."

The minister also announced an upcoming visit to Romania.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Defence Ministry said that Tîlvă condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia's unprovoked and illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people, including attacks on the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and military support from Romania, including training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

Background:

  • The European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) opened at Feteşti Air Base in Romania in November 2023. The first Romanian pilots were trained there in July.
  • So far there have been no reports of Ukrainians training at the centre. Indeed, last month Romania officially denied that such training was taking place.

