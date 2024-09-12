Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Oleksandra, the younger sister of the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro (Da Vinci) Kotsiubailo, who was killed in action, has signed a contract with the 1st Separate Assault Battalion named after her brother, which he created and commanded.

Source: 1st Da Vinci Separate Assault Battalion

Quote: "Oleksandra Kotsiubailo, the younger sister of Dmytro, our first commander, has joined the battalion. Welcome to the family, sister!"

Background:

On 7 March 2023, 27-year-old Dmytro Kotsiubailo, a volunteer of the Right Sector and Hero of Ukraine, known as Da Vinci, was killed in action.

