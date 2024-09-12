All Sections
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 September 2024, 22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
Oleksandra Kotsubailo. Photo: 1st Da Vinci Separate Assault Battalion

Oleksandra, the younger sister of the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro (Da Vinci) Kotsiubailo, who was killed in action, has signed a contract with the 1st Separate Assault Battalion named after her brother, which he created and commanded.

Source: 1st Da Vinci Separate Assault Battalion

Quote: "Oleksandra Kotsiubailo, the younger sister of Dmytro, our first commander, has joined the battalion. Welcome to the family, sister!"

Background: 

  • On 7 March 2023, 27-year-old Dmytro Kotsiubailo, a volunteer of the Right Sector and Hero of Ukraine, known as Da Vinci, was killed in action.

combat actionwar
