Ukraine's foreign minister says Kyiv needs Polish MiG-29s

Ukraine needs Polish MiG-29s, but the transfer requires the assistance of partners in air patrols over Poland.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a discussion at the 20th Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kyiv, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We have a clear understanding of what our partners have and what solutions are needed. I am very glad that Radek [Radosław – ed.] Sikorski is here with us. Specifically, we need the MiGs you have. And in order to deliver the MiGs, we need to increase the capabilities, in particular those of the EU, to patrol the airspace over Poland.

We very much hope that our partners will follow the logic of opening negotiating clusters in parallel, not one after the other. Exactly in parallel. We are very much counting on the support of our EU allies."

Details: Sybiha also emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine in the energy sector ahead of the "hard winter": "The decisions that will be made today will help us minimise possible risks."

He also said that Ukraine expects important decisions during the Polish presidency of the EU, which starts on 1 January 2025.

Background:

Ukraine and Poland's foreign ministers, Andrii Sybiha and Radosław Sikorski, discussed progress in establishing the Ukrainian Legion on Polish soil.

Sybiha said the formation of the Ukrainian Legion, as outlined in the bilateral security agreement, requires "appropriate practical steps through the ministries of defence".

