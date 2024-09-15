All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's foreign minister says Kyiv needs Polish MiG-29s

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 15 September 2024, 00:40
Ukraine's foreign minister says Kyiv needs Polish MiG-29s
MiG-29. Photo: Wikipedia

Ukraine needs Polish MiG-29s, but the transfer requires the assistance of partners in air patrols over Poland.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a discussion at the 20th Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kyiv, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We have a clear understanding of what our partners have and what solutions are needed. I am very glad that Radek [Radosław – ed.] Sikorski is here with us. Specifically, we need the MiGs you have. And in order to deliver the MiGs, we need to increase the capabilities, in particular those of the EU, to patrol the airspace over Poland.

Advertisement:

We very much hope that our partners will follow the logic of opening negotiating clusters in parallel, not one after the other. Exactly in parallel. We are very much counting on the support of our EU allies."

Details: Sybiha also emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine in the energy sector ahead of the "hard winter": "The decisions that will be made today will help us minimise possible risks."

He also said that Ukraine expects important decisions during the Polish presidency of the EU, which starts on 1 January 2025.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Ukraine and Poland's foreign ministers, Andrii Sybiha and Radosław Sikorski, discussed progress in establishing the Ukrainian Legion on Polish soil.
  • Sybiha said the formation of the Ukrainian Legion, as outlined in the bilateral security agreement, requires "appropriate practical steps through the ministries of defence".

Support UP or become our patron!

Polandaircraft
Advertisement:

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All News
Poland
Polish foreign minister admits delays in funding shell initiative for Ukraine
Kyiv and Warsaw report formation of Ukrainian Legion in Poland
Polish foreign minister explains under what conditions Ukraine can get Polish MіG-29s
RECENT NEWS
00:09
Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured
23:00
Ukraine capable of producing over several million drones a year – defence minister
22:06
Russia once again refuses to attend second Peace Summit
21:25
Child killed and another in serious condition after Russian drone strike on Nikopol – photo
20:56
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
20:47
Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"
20:39
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is using domestically produced weapons to strike military depots in Russia
19:07
US Security Council says it's yet to see Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help
18:40
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed
18:19
Ukraine's culture minister reveals number of Ukrainian artists killed in action since onset of full-scale Russian invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: