All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian forces hit Russian pontoon bridge

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 September 2024, 12:10
Ukrainian forces hit Russian pontoon bridge
Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian pontoon bridge on 14 September.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units conducted six strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one strike on a command post, and destroyed one artillery system and a pontoon bridge.

Advertisement:

The military did not disclose the locations of these attacks.

A total of 164 combat engagements have been observed over the past 24 hours, including 41 on the Pokrovsk front and 39 on the Kurakhove front.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed Forcesmissile strike
Advertisement:

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All News
Armed Forces
Ukrainian forces receive 18 domestically-made Bohdana howitzers funded by Denmark
Ukrainian air assault troops crush Russian airborne forces unit in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
Kyiv and Warsaw report formation of Ukrainian Legion in Poland
RECENT NEWS
00:09
Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured
23:00
Ukraine capable of producing over several million drones a year – defence minister
22:06
Russia once again refuses to attend second Peace Summit
21:25
Child killed and another in serious condition after Russian drone strike on Nikopol – photo
20:56
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
20:47
Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"
20:39
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is using domestically produced weapons to strike military depots in Russia
19:07
US Security Council says it's yet to see Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help
18:40
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed
18:19
Ukraine's culture minister reveals number of Ukrainian artists killed in action since onset of full-scale Russian invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: