Ukrainian forces hit Russian pontoon bridge

Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian pontoon bridge on 14 September.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units conducted six strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one strike on a command post, and destroyed one artillery system and a pontoon bridge.

The military did not disclose the locations of these attacks.

A total of 164 combat engagements have been observed over the past 24 hours, including 41 on the Pokrovsk front and 39 on the Kurakhove front.

