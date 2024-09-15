All Sections
Ukraine cannot equip even 4 out of 14 required military brigades – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 September 2024, 18:16
Ukraine cannot equip even 4 out of 14 required military brigades – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is currently unable to equip even 4 of the 14 needed brigades due to a lack of weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with American journalist Fareed Zakaria, the full version of which was published by the press service of the Office of the Ukrainian President

Quote: "First, it’s going very slowly [delivery of aid from partners – ed.].

Second, we need 14 brigades to be ready. As of now we do not have that, from this package of brigades we did not equip even 4."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that during the eight-month pause that preceded the US Congress's decision to help Ukraine, all of the country’s reserves were used up.

Quote: "We used all we could. We have moved what we had in reserves, and what we had in storages or in reserve brigades, [because] we need that now. We took all their weapons."

