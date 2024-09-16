Denmark announces provision of second batch of its F-16s to Ukraine

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has announced that Ukraine will receive another batch of F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2024.

Source: Poulsen in an interview with Ritzau news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister confirmed in early August that Ukraine had received the first batch of Danish F-16s.

"Denmark will provide the next batch of F-16 fighters in the second half of 2024," he said.

As with the first delivery, neither the number of fighter jets nor the date of their arrival in Ukraine will be disclosed.

"This is done for reasons of operational security," Poulsen said.

Copenhagen has pledged to supply 19 F-16s to Ukraine.

Denmark, in partnership with the Netherlands, is leading an international fighter jet coalition which is tasked with arranging training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

According to media reports, Ukraine is expecting to receive 20 F-16s by the end of the year.

