All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Denmark announces provision of second batch of its F-16s to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 September 2024, 16:53
Denmark announces provision of second batch of its F-16s to Ukraine
F-16. Stock photo: Getty Images

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has announced that Ukraine will receive another batch of F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2024.

Source: Poulsen in an interview with Ritzau news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister confirmed in early August that Ukraine had received the first batch of Danish F-16s.

Advertisement:

"Denmark will provide the next batch of F-16 fighters in the second half of 2024," he said.

As with the first delivery, neither the number of fighter jets nor the date of their arrival in Ukraine will be disclosed.

"This is done for reasons of operational security," Poulsen said.

Advertisement:

Copenhagen has pledged to supply 19 F-16s to Ukraine.

Denmark, in partnership with the Netherlands, is leading an international fighter jet coalition which is tasked with arranging training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

According to media reports, Ukraine is expecting to receive 20 F-16s by the end of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!

fighter jetsDenmarkaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainska Pravda most popular news website in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

All News
fighter jets
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
Ukrainian pilots are training on F-16s in Romania – defence ministers
NATO scrambles fighter jets after Russian bombers detected near Latvia
RECENT NEWS
11:35
Russia has launched 900 guided bombs and 400 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine over past week – video
11:18
US and several countries warn Russia against intimidation with nuclear weapons
10:40
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
10:03
Six Russian aircraft spotted over Baltic Sea in two days
09:22
Lithuania may send fire engines intended for Zimbabwe to Ukraine
08:59
Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight
08:45
Explosions ring out during missile threat in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
08:38
Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours
07:59
Russia loses another 1,500 soldiers in 24 hours
06:23
Commander of assault detachment that fought in Ukraine arrested in Russia – ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: