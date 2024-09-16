NATO Secretary General on long-range strikes against Russia: Biggest risk for Europe is Russian victory

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory will depend on individual allies. He also stressed that there are always risks in war, but the biggest risk for Europe is a Russian victory in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing Stoltenberg's words in an interview with LBC

Details: The soon-to-be outgoing NATO secretary general welcomed the public debate in recent days over the possible permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It's for the individual allies to make these decisions, but it's important that we consult closely on these issues as we do."

Details: Commenting on the concerns of some allies about the risk of escalation of the war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg reminded that it is about "a full-scale war in Europe launched by Moscow".

"There are no risk-free options in the war. But I continue to believe that the biggest risk for us will be if [Russian leader] Putin wins in Ukraine," the secretary general stressed.

Advertisement:

Ukraine is seeking to use long-range missiles to hit Russian air bases and military targets involved in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Background:

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin warned that allowing Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes would "mean that NATO countries, the United States and European countries are at war with Russia".

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is convinced that allies should step up support for Kyiv despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats, as he does nothing despite his words.

Support UP or become our patron!