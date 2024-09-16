All Sections
NATO Secretary General on long-range strikes against Russia: Biggest risk for Europe is Russian victory

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 16 September 2024, 21:59
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory will depend on individual allies. He also stressed that there are always risks in war, but the biggest risk for Europe is a Russian victory in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing Stoltenberg's words in an interview with LBC

Details: The soon-to-be outgoing NATO secretary general welcomed the public debate in recent days over the possible permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons.

Quote: "It's for the individual allies to make these decisions, but it's important that we consult closely on these issues as we do."

Details: Commenting on the concerns of some allies about the risk of escalation of the war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg reminded that it is about "a full-scale war in Europe launched by Moscow".

"There are no risk-free options in the war. But I continue to believe that the biggest risk for us will be if [Russian leader] Putin wins in Ukraine," the secretary general stressed.

Ukraine is seeking to use long-range missiles to hit Russian air bases and military targets involved in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Background:

  • Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin warned that allowing Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes would "mean that NATO countries, the United States and European countries are at war with Russia".
  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is convinced that allies should step up support for Kyiv despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats, as he does nothing despite his words.

