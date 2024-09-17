Ukraine's Defence Intelligence attacks Russian drone base in Syria – media

Special Forces from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) from the Khimik (Chemist) group attacked a Russian military base in Syria on Sunday, 15 September.

Source: Kyiv Post, citing a source in DIU

Details: The mission is said to have taken place on the southeastern outskirts of Aleppo.

Russian troops were manufacturing and testing attack UAVs at the base.

In addition, the attacked base was used by the Russians to manufacture "camouflaged improvised explosive devices", the warheads of which were stored at the position attacked by the DIU special forces.

The video shot by a scout shows the symbols of Ukrainian military intelligence near the Russian base. Shortly afterwards, an explosion occurs at the Russian facility, followed by the detonation of the ammunition. The video also shows explosives that had previously been planted on the premises of the base.

