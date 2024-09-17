Seven Shahed UAVs shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast

The Ukrainian defence forces shot down seven Russian Shahed UAVs in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 16-17 September.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "On the night of 16-17 September, the air defence forces and assets destroyed seven Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration added that at 02:37 on 17 September, the Russians fired mortars at the waters near Ochakiv hromada in the Mykolaiv district. '[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Preliminary reports indicated that there were no casualties.

Background: Russian troops launched attack drones on Ukrainian territory on the evening of 16 September.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!