All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Seven Shahed UAVs shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 September 2024, 07:35
Seven Shahed UAVs shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast
A shot down Shahed UAV. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Ukrainian defence forces shot down seven Russian Shahed UAVs in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 16-17 September.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "On the night of 16-17 September, the air defence forces and assets destroyed seven Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration added that at 02:37 on 17 September, the Russians fired mortars at the waters near Ochakiv hromada in the Mykolaiv district. '[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Preliminary reports indicated that there were no casualties.

Background: Russian troops launched attack drones on Ukrainian territory on the evening of 16 September.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Mykolaiv OblastShahed droneair defence
Advertisement:

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainian forces destroy thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including from North Korea, at two depots in Russia

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Business premises in Mykolaiv district on fire after Russian Shahed UAV shot down
Russians shell Ochakiv, killing a woman in her own home
Russians strike police car in Mykolaiv Oblast, injuring officers – photos
RECENT NEWS
19:07
US Security Council says it's yet to see Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help
18:40
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed
18:19
Ukraine's culture minister reveals number of Ukrainian artists killed in action since onset of full-scale Russian invasion
17:22
Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo
16:40
Russian Foreign Minister explains why Putin "supported" Kamala Harris, says he was joking
16:30
Zelenskyy reacts to WSJ claim of 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action: That's a lie
16:08
On night of 20-21 September, Ukraine's Security Service hits military airfield in Russia in addition to ammunition depots
15:53
Kremlin plans strikes on Ukrainian nuclear facilities before winter – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
15:53
Vessel carrying 20,000 tonnes of dangerous Russian cargo will sail past Denmark
15:35
UK intelligence assesses consequences of strike on ammunition depot in Toropets, Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: