Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter

Germany plans to provide an additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter.

Source: Reuters, citing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Moldova, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The agency noted that Baerbock stressed before the ministerial conference in Chisinau that Russia was once again planning a "winter war with the aim of making the lives of people in Ukraine as terrible as possible".

Ukraine's energy system is still recovering from nine massive Russian attacks, with a power shortage and emergency and scheduled repairs continuing at power facilities.

Background:

The European Commission recently announced that it was working to increase the maximum volume of electricity supplies to Ukraine before the approach of winter.

Later, the European Commission announced the allocation of additional €40 million to Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

On Thursday, 5 September, the Swedish government decided to allocate almost €44 million to support heat and power supply in Ukraine.

On 11 September, the Confederation of Finnish Industries started collecting donations of energy equipment and machinery to help Ukraine.

