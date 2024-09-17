All Sections
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 17 September 2024, 13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
Annalena Baerbock. Photo: Getty Images

Germany plans to provide an additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter.

Source: Reuters, citing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Moldova, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The agency noted that Baerbock stressed before the ministerial conference in Chisinau that Russia was once again planning a "winter war with the aim of making the lives of people in Ukraine as terrible as possible".

Ukraine's energy system is still recovering from nine massive Russian attacks, with a power shortage and emergency and scheduled repairs continuing at power facilities.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

