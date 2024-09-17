Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 13:35
Germany plans to provide an additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter.
Source: Reuters, citing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Moldova, as reported by European Pravda.
Details: The agency noted that Baerbock stressed before the ministerial conference in Chisinau that Russia was once again planning a "winter war with the aim of making the lives of people in Ukraine as terrible as possible".
Advertisement:
Ukraine's energy system is still recovering from nine massive Russian attacks, with a power shortage and emergency and scheduled repairs continuing at power facilities.
Background:
- The European Commission recently announced that it was working to increase the maximum volume of electricity supplies to Ukraine before the approach of winter.
- Later, the European Commission announced the allocation of additional €40 million to Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
- On Thursday, 5 September, the Swedish government decided to allocate almost €44 million to support heat and power supply in Ukraine.
- On 11 September, the Confederation of Finnish Industries started collecting donations of energy equipment and machinery to help Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!