Man injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy business

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 September 2024, 17:04
“We are documenting war crimes”. Image: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian occupation forces deployed a ballistic missile in an attack on a business in the city of Sumy in the northeast of Ukraine, injuring a man.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the investigation, Russian forces likely deployed a ballistic missile to strike a business in Sumy around 11:05 (Kyiv time) on Tuesday, 17 September, in violation of international norms and customs of war.

A 41-year-old man sustained injuries.

Quote from Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "Prosecutors are working alongside other law enforcement officials to document the effects of the attack.

Pretrial investigation is being carried out by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine Office in Sumy Oblast."

