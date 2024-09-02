Explosion occurs in Dnipro
Monday, 2 September 2024, 02:14
Media outlets have reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 1-2 September.
Source: Suspilne Dnipro, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster
Details: After 02:00, Suspilne reported the sound of an explosion in Dnipro.
Update: At 02:15, the all-clear was given in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Background:
- The sounds of explosions were reported in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Poltava overnight.
- Later, it became known about two Shahed drone strikes in Kharkiv.
