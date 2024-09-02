Explosion occurs in Dnipro

Media outlets have reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 1-2 September.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: After 02:00, Suspilne reported the sound of an explosion in Dnipro.

Update: At 02:15, the all-clear was given in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background:

The sounds of explosions were reported in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Poltava overnight.

Later, it became known about two Shahed drone strikes in Kharkiv.

