Romanian Senate approves transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine

On Monday 2 September, Romania's Senate approved a government bill transferring a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 101 Romanian senators supported the government's measure to deliver the air defence system to Ukraine, while 13 opposed it and 2 abstained. Nicoleta Pauliuc, the head of the Romanian Senate's Defence Committee, expressed hope that by the end of this week, the bill will also pass the lower house – the Chamber of Deputies, which has the last say in bill adoption.

Pauliuk emphasised that the transfer of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system "does not mean that Romania will be left without protection", as Bucharest has seven other similar systems, two of which are now operational, two more have been adopted, and three more will be delivered soon. Romania decided to transfer its Patriot system to Ukraine in June. The Romanian Ministry of Defence submitted a bill to parliament last week, which was approved by the government earlier on Monday.

Kyiv's NATO allies offered seven air defence systems in total, but Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that some of the promised Patriot systems have not been delivered.

