Russia claims massive drone attack on its territory – videos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 05:22
Russia claims massive drone attack on its territory – videos
Explosion. Photo: Russians news agency Astra

Drones attacked 10 Russian oblasts in the evening and at night.

Source: Astra, a Russian Telegram channel; Russian governors on social media; Russian media

Details: UAVs attacked Ryazan, Tula, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Tver, Kaluga and Moscow oblasts of the Russian Federation.

Moreover, Astra adds, explosions were also reported by residents of Kaluga and Oryol oblasts.

In particular, the Russian authorities say that more than 10 drones were allegedly shot down over Voronezh Oblast and about 30 over Bryansk Oblast.

Another 10 drones were allegedly shot down on approach to Moscow.

Background: On the night of 1 September, Moscow's Vnukovo airport imposed temporary restrictions on the take-off and landing of aircraft.

