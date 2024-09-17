All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Commander Drapatyi transferred to Donetsk Oblast after stabilisation of situation on front line in Kharkiv Oblast

Olha Kyrylenko, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 17 September 2024, 16:38
Commander Drapatyi transferred to Donetsk Oblast after stabilisation of situation on front line in Kharkiv Oblast
Mykhailo Drapatyi. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

After the line of contact in Kharkiv Oblast was stabilised, Brigade General Mykhailo Drapatyi, who has been the chief of the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group since the first days of the Russian breakthrough, was transferred to the position of commander of the Luhansk Operational Strategic Group.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the Ukrainian military

Details: This is not Drapatyi’s first week in this position. He arrived at the Luhansk Operational Strategic Group on 5-10 September.

Advertisement:

A strip from the settlement of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) to Toretsk and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) will now be in his zone of responsibility.

The settlements of Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and New-York are among the hottest spots of this axis.

Before Drapatyi, the Luhansk Operational Strategic Group was led by Colonel Ledovyi.

Advertisement:

Background

  • Brigade General Mykhailo Drapatyi led the Ukrainian forces’ breakthrough near Chervonopartyzanske in Luhansk Oblast, enabling 260 soldiers and 300 pieces of military equipment to escape the Izvaryne encirclement.
  • Drapatyi is a holder of the full Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi: he was awarded the first order in August 2016, the second in 2018 and the third in July 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack 2 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: casualties reported – photos
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service chief visits defence positions in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring two
RECENT NEWS
17:56
UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"
17:33
Ukraine hands over industrial dehumidifiers to flood-affected Czechia – photos
17:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
17:05
Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022
16:32
Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter
15:42
18 apartment buildings damaged in Russian night attack on Kharkiv
15:13
Czech police exposes fraudsters who collected over €40,000 to allegedly help Ukraine
15:03
Russians injure 3 women in strike on residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast
14:40
Poland assures of its support for Ukraine, but "has its own requirements"
14:07
Ship with dangerous Russian cargo runs aground in Norwegian waters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: