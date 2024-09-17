Commander Drapatyi transferred to Donetsk Oblast after stabilisation of situation on front line in Kharkiv Oblast

Mykhailo Drapatyi. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

After the line of contact in Kharkiv Oblast was stabilised, Brigade General Mykhailo Drapatyi, who has been the chief of the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group since the first days of the Russian breakthrough, was transferred to the position of commander of the Luhansk Operational Strategic Group.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the Ukrainian military

Details: This is not Drapatyi’s first week in this position. He arrived at the Luhansk Operational Strategic Group on 5-10 September.

Advertisement:

A strip from the settlement of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) to Toretsk and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) will now be in his zone of responsibility.

The settlements of Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and New-York are among the hottest spots of this axis.

Before Drapatyi, the Luhansk Operational Strategic Group was led by Colonel Ledovyi.

Advertisement:

Background:

Brigade General Mykhailo Drapatyi led the Ukrainian forces’ breakthrough near Chervonopartyzanske in Luhansk Oblast, enabling 260 soldiers and 300 pieces of military equipment to escape the Izvaryne encirclement.

Drapatyi is a holder of the full Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi: he was awarded the first order in August 2016, the second in 2018 and the third in July 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!