Russians attack 2 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: casualties reported – photos

The Russian troops struck the city of Bohodukhiv and the village of Podoly in Kharkiv Oblast on 16 September, injuring two people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 16 September at around 16:45, the Russian Armed Forces carried out air strikes on the city of Bohodukhiv. The premises, equipment of an agricultural company and at least 25 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 50-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Preliminary data suggests that the enemy struck the city with three KAB-250s (guided aerial bombs)."

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Also, at around 17:00, Russian troops attacked the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district, injuring a 63-year-old man. Private households were damaged.

Quote: "Under the procedural supervision of the Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations were launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

