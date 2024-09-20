Russians strike Odesa with Iskander missiles: civilians injured, Antiguan ship damaged

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa on 20 September. Four people have been injured, and port infrastructure and a civilian vessel have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Early reports indicate that the wreckage from an Iskander-M missile caused damage to the port, civilian infrastructure and a civilian vessel flying the Antiguan flag.

Four civilians have been injured. They are being provided with all necessary assistance."

