Two men injured in Russian attack on Kherson

Two men aged 32 and 56 were injured in a Russian strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on 25 September.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Mrochko: "Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city once again at about 15:30 from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]. Two civilians were injured – men aged 32 and 56."

Details: The men were reported to have been taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Background: On 25 September, the Russians bombarded the village of Zymivnyk in Kherson Oblast, killing an 80-year-old woman and leaving her 48-year-old daughter in hospital.

