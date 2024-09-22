Russians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Five civilians were injured, including a 16-year-old girl who is in a critical condition, as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Five people were injured in an attack on Kramatorsk.

The city came under enemy fire this evening. Among the people injured is a 16-year-old girl who is in critical condition.

Four buildings and two cars were damaged."

Details: Later the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office specified that at 17:45 on 22 September the Russians struck the city of Kramatorsk, likely from a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system. A residential building was in the epicentre of the explosion.

Five locals received injuries of various degrees of severity: a 16-year-old girl, three men aged 22, 47 and 75, and a 74-year-old woman. They were in the street at the moment of the attack. They received tear wounds and shrapnel wounds.

This news has been updated since publication.

