Republicans in the US Congress have initiated an investigation into President Zelenskyy's visit to Pennsylvania to visit a munitions factory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to letters by James Comer, Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Edward Siskel, White House Counsel in the Biden administration

Details: Comer pointed out how in 2019, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached then-President Donald Trump on the grounds that he had tried to use a foreign leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to benefit his presidential campaign.

Quote: "The Biden-Harris Administration recently flew the same foreign leader – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – on an American-taxpayer-funded flight to Pennsylvania, a battleground state in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, which has been described as the ‘trickiest battleground for Vice President Kamala Harris to win’."

Details: Comer stressed that the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is seeking to determine whether the Biden-Harris administration attempted to use Zelenskyy to help Vice President Harris's presidential campaign, and if so, whether there was an abuse of office.

"The Committee seeks to understand the circumstances that led – and any facts that could justify – the Biden-Harris Administration to transport President Zelensky on a Department of the Air Force aircraft to Pennsylvania," he added.

Comer also noted that Zelenskyy's agenda included a stop in Pennsylvania to meet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was "until recently considered a promising candidate to further Democrats’ hopes to maintain control of the White House".

It is worth noting that Zelenskyy’s meeting with Shapiro had an official purpose – to sign an agreement on assistance to Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Pennsylvania.

Comer also expressed dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy's critical remarks about Trump and his vice-presidential candidate in an interview with The New Yorker.

Quote: "The Committee is investigating any coordination or communication among the Biden-Harris Administration, Pennsylvania’s Office of the Governor, and President Zelenskyy for use or solicitation of use of government property to politically benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign."

"The Committee believes no foreign actor – whether or not deemed "malign" by DOJ – should be permitted to interfere in American elections."

Background:

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, published a letter on Wednesday, 25 September, addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and containing ultimatum demands directed at Ukraine.

"Dear President Zelenskyy: I demand that you immediately fire Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova," the document begins.

Johnson cited an event during the Ukrainian president's visit to the US – a visit to an ammunition manufacturing site in Pennsylvania – as the motive for his ultimatum.

It is worth noting that immediately after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States began, relations with the Republican Party leadership cooled sharply. Trump refused to meet with Zelenskyy, and Speaker Johnson hinted at a possible disruption of meetings in Congress.

