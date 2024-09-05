Iryna Vereshchuk. Photo: the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Iryna Vereshchuk from the position of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine at a meeting on 5 September.

Source: Yarosval Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP, on Telegram

Details: The Parliament considered the dismissal of Vereshchuk from the position of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories once again and supported it.

Advertisement:

The decision was supported by 255 MPs.

Background: On 4 September the Ukrainian Parliament did not support the proposal to dismiss Iryna Vereshchuk from the position of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories. Only 214 MPs voted in favour of the decision.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!