All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian Parliament appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Justice Minister

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 September 2024, 15:23
Ukrainian Parliament appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Justice Minister
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Stefanishyna on Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of appointing Olha Stefanishyna as minister of justice and deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration on 5 September.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Ukrainian MP from the Holos (Voice) party, on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Olha Stefanishyna shall be appointed as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: 253 MPs voted in favour.

Previously: Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Stefanishyna would replace Denys Maliuska as Ukraine’s minister of justice while continuing to work for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Olha Stefanishyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
  • The Verkhovna Rada also dismissed Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine; Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries; and Denys Maliuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Verkhovna Rada
Advertisement:

updated3 Red Cross workers killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast, 2 more injured

Majority of Hungarians oppose Ukraine's EU membership

Russians attack Ukraine with missiles and Shahed UAVs overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 44 drones

UK will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

Zelenskyy on Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin: whole world responsible

Memorial service for son of Ukraine's chief rabbi killed in combat to be held in Kyiv

All News
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrainian Parliament appoints Natalia Kalmykova as Veterans Minister
Ukrainian parliament appoints President's Office Deputy Head Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture
Bidnyi heads Ministry of Youth and Sports
RECENT NEWS
15:25
updated3 Red Cross workers killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast, 2 more injured
15:22
Adviser to Indian PM will tell Putin about closed meeting between Indian PM and Zelenskyy
14:48
Russians target Izium district with cluster munitions, killing 2 people and wounding 7 more
14:27
EU chief diplomat proposes sanctions against Iran over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
14:12
Russian Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant during 12 September nighttime attack
14:02
151 miners trapped underground in Dobropillia due to Russian attack
13:59
Russia secretly services its warplanes with French-made equipment
13:53
Woman, 81, killed and 6 more civilians injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast
13:49
Poland suggests there was no drone that violated border
13:19
Ukrainian authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from 29 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: