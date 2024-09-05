Ukrainian Parliament appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Justice Minister

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of appointing Olha Stefanishyna as minister of justice and deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration on 5 September.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Ukrainian MP from the Holos (Voice) party, on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Olha Stefanishyna shall be appointed as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: 253 MPs voted in favour.

Previously: Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Stefanishyna would replace Denys Maliuska as Ukraine’s minister of justice while continuing to work for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Background:

Advertisement:

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Olha Stefanishyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The Verkhovna Rada also dismissed Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine; Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries; and Denys Maliuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!