Oleksii Kuleba appointed as Minister for Rebuilding of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has appointed Oleksii Kuleba, former head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration and deputy head of the Office of the President, as the deputy prime minister for rebuilding – minister for development of communities and territories of Ukraine.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Quote: "Oleksii Kuleba has been appointed as the deputy prime minister for rebuilding of Ukraine – minister for development of communities and territories of Ukraine. 240 MPs voted in favour of this decision."

Details: Zhelezniak stated that Kuleba will basically work in three ministries at the same time.

Specifically, Kuleba will be in charge of the Ministry of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, and it is planned to merge it with the Ministry of Re-integration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

But it is also planned to divide the Ministry into two separate structures – the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. At a meeting of the faction on Wednesday, the president and the government promised the MPs that the Ministry of Infrastructure would be made a separate body within the next three months. It is not yet known who will head it.

Ukrainska Pravda reports that Oleksii Kuleba was the first person to whom Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President, dared to entrust his duties when he was away on long business trips.

