Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast show how they down Russian UAVs with FPV drones

The members of the unit of unmanned forces of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodny Yar have struck 49 Russian targets over 17 days on the Bakhmut front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the SIGNUM unit of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodny Yar

Quote: "Well, dear friends, the time has come, and we are posting the video with the results of our total destruction of Russian reconnaissance UAVs.

In a very short period of time, we managed to strike almost all Russian ‘eyes’ in this district, which greatly facilitated the work of our logistics, artillery and other units and significantly decreased the intensity of Russian attacks with both artillery and guided aerial bombs.

The destruction of 49 aerial targets was confirmed in the video:

ZALA - 36 pieces,

SuperCam - 7 pieces,

Orlan - 5 pieces,

Lantset - 1 piece".

The soldiers thanked everyone who contributed to the fundraising for the drones.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted on 6 September that Ukrainian unmanned systems develop quickly and dynamically in conditions of intense warfare.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have to be one step ahead of the enemy. We keep working on it," he added.

Background: Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, also noted the skill of Ukrainian UAV operators. He stated that Russian UAVs are being downed by Ukrainian FPV drones more and more often. For instance, on 5 September, two Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones and SuperCam drones were destroyed in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. There have also been cases of Russian attack drones being downed by FPV drones.

