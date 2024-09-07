Air defence responds to Russian attack drones in Kyiv Oblast
Saturday, 7 September 2024, 01:36
Russian attack UAVs were detected in the airspace of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 September, and Ukrainian air defence units were responding to them.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The local authorities urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given and take care of their own safety.
Quote: "Observe information silence and do not record or post the work of our defenders online."
Update: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, reported at 02:22 that an explosion occurred in Kyiv Oblast.
At 03:10, an explosion rocked the city of Kyiv.
