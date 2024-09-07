Air defence responds to Russian attack drones in Kyiv Oblast

An air defence mobile firing group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian attack UAVs were detected in the airspace of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 September, and Ukrainian air defence units were responding to them.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The local authorities urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given and take care of their own safety.

Quote: "Observe information silence and do not record or post the work of our defenders online."

Update: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, reported at 02:22 that an explosion occurred in Kyiv Oblast.

At 03:10, an explosion rocked the city of Kyiv.

