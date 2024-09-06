Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

An air defence mobile firing group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian drones were detected in the airspace of Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 6 September, and local authorities noted that Ukrainian air defence was responding to the attack.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence units are responding to them."

Advertisement:

Details: The authorities are urging residents to go to shelters, observe information silence and not to record or post air defence operations online.

The Air Force reported the movement of a Russian UAV towards the city of Bila Tserkva from the north-east. There is also a threat of attack drones in Chernihiv Oblast.

As of 07:30, the Air Force reported a missile threat to Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the evening of 5 September, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. After midnight, the Shahed drones reached Lviv Oblast. Later, the Russians launched new UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast towards Sumy Oblast.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Lviv Oblast. Warehouses near the village of Malekhiv, Lviv Oblast, are on fire due to the fall of Shahed drone debris.

Support UP or become our patron!