Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 6 September 2024, 07:33
An air defence mobile firing group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian drones were detected in the airspace of Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 6 September, and local authorities noted that Ukrainian air defence was responding to the attack.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence units are responding to them."

Details: The authorities are urging residents to go to shelters, observe information silence and not to record or post air defence operations online.

The Air Force reported the movement of a Russian UAV towards the city of Bila Tserkva from the north-east. There is also a threat of attack drones in Chernihiv Oblast.

As of 07:30, the Air Force reported a missile threat to Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

Background:

  • On the evening of 5 September, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. After midnight, the Shahed drones reached Lviv Oblast. Later, the Russians launched new UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast towards Sumy Oblast.
  • Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Lviv Oblast. Warehouses near the village of Malekhiv, Lviv Oblast, are on fire due to the fall of Shahed drone debris.

