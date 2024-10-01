All Sections
Woman killed in morning Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 October 2024, 12:30
Woman killed in morning Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
The aftermath of a Russian bombardment of Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

One person was killed and two more injured in a Russian strike on Esman hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 1 October. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy attack has killed a 45-year-old woman who was on the premises of her home, and injured her 47-year-old husband and another civilian."

Details: The prosecutor's office noted that Russian forces had dropped four guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Esman hromada in the Shostka district at about 09:00.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into this incident under Art. 438.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the Russian bombardment.

Sumy Oblastwarcasualties
