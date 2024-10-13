Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 105 times on Sunday, 13 October, with the Kurakhove front remaining the most intense. Russian troops were also active on the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00, 13 October

Details: The Russians launched 43 airstrikes across Ukraine, using 76 guided aerial bombs and 418 kamikaze drones. They carried out more than 2,900 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

On the Kharkiv front, fighting continued near the village of Starytsia. Early estimates indicate that Russian losses in this direction include 67 soldiers killed or injured, one armoured vehicle destroyed, 16 unmanned aerial vehicles downed, 3 artillery systems, 2 vehicles, and a piece of special equipment damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops attempted to advance 16 times near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, with 11 clashes still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 19 attacks near the villages of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Four combat engagements continue, while the rest have been stopped by Ukrainian troops.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked twice, with a failed assault near Chasiv Yar and ongoing fighting near Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled three out of four attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, with one engagement still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 22 times near the settlements of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin and Selydove, focusing their main efforts around Selydove, where 15 enemy attempts to advance took place.

The Russians are suffering significant losses. Early reports indicate that on 13 October, Ukrainian forces defeated 228 Russian personnel, with 105 confirmed killed. They also destroyed an armoured vehicle and three Russian cars.

The situation on the Kurakhove front remains difficult, with Russian troops attacking Ukrainian positions 29 times near Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. The fiercest activity was recorded near Zhelanne Druhe and Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks, while 10 clashes still continue.

On the Vremivka front, fighting is ongoing near Zolota Nyva.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attempted to push Ukrainian units back three times near Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces carried out seven unsuccessful assaults throughout the day in an effort to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

