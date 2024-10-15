Hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo will not sue Russia over assets damage

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned enterprise that administers hydropower plants, has decided to cancel the tender for legal services in the arbitration dispute involving Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and will hold discussions with the government.

Source: press service of Ukrhydroenergo

Quote: "The decision was made to guarantee that the company's operations are in line with Ukraine's broader national agenda. The policy aims to hold the aggressor state accountable for essential infrastructure damage and to ensure reparations. Further conversations with the government will be held," the report said.

The company emphasised that Russia will fully compensate for the damage inflicted by the war, which includes not only the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP but also more than 140 missile attacks on the company's other assets.

Background: In June, Ukrhydroenergo initiated the procedure of investment arbitration with Russia to receive compensation for the losses incurred by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

