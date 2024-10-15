All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo will not sue Russia over assets damage

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 15 October 2024, 17:17
Hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo will not sue Russia over assets damage
A view of the destroyed dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned enterprise that administers hydropower plants, has decided to cancel the tender for legal services in the arbitration dispute involving Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and will hold discussions with the government.

Source: press service of Ukrhydroenergo

Quote: "The decision was made to guarantee that the company's operations are in line with Ukraine's broader national agenda. The policy aims to hold the aggressor state accountable for essential infrastructure damage and to ensure reparations. Further conversations with the government will be held," the report said.

Advertisement:

The company emphasised that Russia will fully compensate for the damage inflicted by the war, which includes not only the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP but also more than 140 missile attacks on the company's other assets.

Background: In June, Ukrhydroenergo initiated the procedure of investment arbitration with Russia to receive compensation for the losses incurred by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Support UP or become our patron!

energyKakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
energy
Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters on Ukraine's power grid
Ukraine to retain its right to import electricity from EU this winter
Ukraine's Security Council Secretary says when Ukraine should expect new large-scale attacks on energy
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: