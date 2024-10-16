Russian-appointed head of Crimea proposes calling occupied territories of Ukraine "historically Russian regions"
Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, has proposed replacing the term "new regions", which Russians use for occupied territories of Ukraine, with "historical" regions, claiming that these lands have always belonged to Russia.
Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)
Details: Aksyonov argued that these territories were part of the Russian Empire and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and therefore should not be called "new".
According to the NRC, this rhetoric from Kremlin collaborators is yet another attempt to justify the annexation of Ukrainian lands and attempts to erase Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage.
Quote: "Russians continue to commit crimes against Ukraine, trying to rewrite history and legitimise their aggression."
