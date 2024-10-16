Russian-appointed head of Crimea proposes calling occupied territories of Ukraine "historically Russian regions"

Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, has proposed replacing the term "new regions", which Russians use for occupied territories of Ukraine, with "historical" regions, claiming that these lands have always belonged to Russia.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Aksyonov argued that these territories were part of the Russian Empire and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and therefore should not be called "new".

Advertisement:

According to the NRC, this rhetoric from Kremlin collaborators is yet another attempt to justify the annexation of Ukrainian lands and attempts to erase Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage.

Quote: "Russians continue to commit crimes against Ukraine, trying to rewrite history and legitimise their aggression."

Support UP or become our patron!