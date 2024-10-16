Russians attack industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast: fire breaks out – photos

The Russians struck an industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast on the night of 15-16 October, causing a large fire to break out.

Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy hit one of the industrial facilities in the oblast during the nighttime attack, resulting in a large-scale fire."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A total of 45 rescue workers with 12 appliances and 12 police officers with 4 appliances were involved in the response efforts.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police, the fire was quickly contained and extinguished. No people were killed or injured," Nehoda concluded.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

