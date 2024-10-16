All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast: fire breaks out – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 October 2024, 07:33
Russians attack industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast: fire breaks out – photos
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians struck an industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast on the night of 15-16 October, causing a large fire to break out.

Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy hit one of the industrial facilities in the oblast during the nighttime attack, resulting in a large-scale fire."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A total of 45 rescue workers with 12 appliances and 12 police officers with 4 appliances were involved in the response efforts. 

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police, the fire was quickly contained and extinguished. No people were killed or injured," Nehoda concluded.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ternopil Oblastwarfire
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Ternopil Oblast
Excess of chlorine recorded in Ternopil Oblast's air after Russian attack on industrial facility
Zelenskyy dismisses head of Ternopil Oblast State Administration
Ukraine's Security Service searches Pochaiv Monastery
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: