Russians attack energy facilities in 4 Ukrainian oblasts, partially cutting off Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts from power grid

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 16 October 2024, 10:44
Stock photo: Getty Images

Power outages have occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over the past 24 hours because of Russian strikes and combat actions.  

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: Substations and household consumers were cut off from the power grid in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of combat actions. The power supply has been restored.

Due to technological disruptions, substations, household consumers, and industrial facilities in Mykolaiv Oblast experienced power outages. The power supply was restored using a backup system.

This morning, the overhead line was switched off again for technical reasons, cutting off power to household and industrial consumers in the cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv, as well as parts of Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. Work is currently underway to restore the power supply.

In turn, Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian state-run power regulator, confirmed the information that consumers in parts of Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts (including the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson) had been cut off from the power grid on the morning of 16 October.

Power engineers are working to deal with the causes of the outage. All consumers should have power within a few hours.

Background: On the morning of 16 October, the cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast were cut off from the power grid.

