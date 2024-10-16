All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

New NATO Secretary General discusses Zelenskyy's Victory Plan with allies

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 16 October 2024, 16:52
New NATO Secretary General discusses Zelenskyy's Victory Plan with allies
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that he is familiar with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and is discussing it with NATO allies.

Source: Rutte at a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 16 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte mentioned that he is regularly in contact with the Ukrainian side and is "very much aware of all the elements of the Victory Plan".

Advertisement:

Read also: Peace through strength. Key points from Zelenskyy's speech presenting the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament

Quote:"As you also know, NATO in Washington decided to make the path towards NATO membership for Ukraine an irreversible path. That's clearly stated, and we are in close contact with Allies, with Ukraine, to see how we can take next steps, how to do that in a way which is also successful, which is fruitful, etc.", he added.

Details: He noted that while he cannot disclose the details of NATO's internal discussions, the Alliance is working on the Victory Plan and using "every opportunity to take that one step by step further".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, which he has presented to partners and recently unveiled to Ukrainian MPs, consists of five points and is essentially a "plan to compel Russia to peace." 
  • The first point of the plan calls for Ukraine to be invited to join NATO immediately.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
NATO
Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine will be invited to join NATO in coming month
NATO Secretary General names conditions for Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Ukraine seeks NATO invitation before Biden's term ends, says ambassador – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: