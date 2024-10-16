New NATO Secretary General discusses Zelenskyy's Victory Plan with allies

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that he is familiar with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and is discussing it with NATO allies.

Source: Rutte at a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 16 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte mentioned that he is regularly in contact with the Ukrainian side and is "very much aware of all the elements of the Victory Plan".

Quote:"As you also know, NATO in Washington decided to make the path towards NATO membership for Ukraine an irreversible path. That's clearly stated, and we are in close contact with Allies, with Ukraine, to see how we can take next steps, how to do that in a way which is also successful, which is fruitful, etc.", he added.

Details: He noted that while he cannot disclose the details of NATO's internal discussions, the Alliance is working on the Victory Plan and using "every opportunity to take that one step by step further".

Background:

Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, which he has presented to partners and recently unveiled to Ukrainian MPs, consists of five points and is essentially a "plan to compel Russia to peace."

The first point of the plan calls for Ukraine to be invited to join NATO immediately.

