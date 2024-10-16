CNN report shows Ukraine's Defence Intelligence launching Liutyi drones over Russia for first time – video

For the first time, CNN has shown footage of a unit within Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) launching Liutyi long-range Ukrainian drones towards Russia. (Liutyi means both "fierce" and "February" – the month when Ukraine faced the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 – ed.)

Details: CNN reporters spent two days with DIU specialists who were preparing to launch over 100 drones into Russian territory on the night of 28-29 September.

The drones’ target, the DIU experts said, was an ammunition depot – specifically railway cars loaded with Iranian-made missiles, located at a depot on the outskirts of the village of Kotluban in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast. The target was over 600 km away.

Two DIU representatives known as Serge and Vector explained to the journalists that the drone routes are planned from a secret location. A Liutyi drone can be programmed with over 1,000 different waypoints to evade Russian air defence.

The team uses Ukrainian-made Rubaka kamikaze drones alongside the Liutyi drones. Vector emphasised that these drones play a crucial role in the success of any mission. The aim is simple: to overwhelm air defences and divert fire away from the Liutyi drone.

The DIU specialist noted that they mix different drones and launch them from various distances and locations.

According to Serge, around 30% of all the drones being launched were decoys, while the Liutyi drones were the primary attack force aimed at the target, Kotluban. Meanwhile, around 80 other DIU personnel across Ukraine were preparing 90 other drones for flight.

In complete darkness, the Liutyi drones were moved into position, followed by a car with the operators.

The pilots launched the drone, ensuring a smooth takeoff, after which it followed the pre-programmed waypoints.

The success of the mission is tracked using three methods: intelligence on the ground, reports in Russian Telegram groups, and later, analysis using satellite technology.

Only when all three sources have been assessed can the mission be judged a success or failure.

Background:

Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed that 125 Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russian regions on the night of 28-29 September. Russian Telegram channels reported explosions near a military camp in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. There were also explosions in Russia’s Rostov, Voronezh and Volgograd oblasts.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukraine’s defence forces hit a Russian depot used to store and upgrade missile and artillery weaponry near the village of Kotluban in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast on the night of 28-29 September.

