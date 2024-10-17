Russian drone attack on Kyiv: apartment building damaged

A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

All Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of 16-17 October have been successfully destroyed, but an apartment building in the Desnianskyi district of the city of Kyiv has been damaged due to the attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from the administration’s Head Serhii Popko: "Early reports indicate that an apartment building in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv has been damaged as a result of the Russian drone attack. As of now, windows on three floors of the building have been shattered and the interior rooms have been damaged."

Details: Popko said there had been no reports of people being injured.

He also noted that the attack drones approached Kyiv in waves and from various directions.

An air-raid warning was issued four times in the capital, being in effect for three and a half hours in total.

Background:

On the evening of 16 October, Russian forces launched several groups of attack drones towards Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued in most oblasts.

Air defence responded in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

The Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 16-17 October, leaving some customers without electricity.

