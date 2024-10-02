All Sections
Collaborator judge assassinated in temporarily occupied Berdiansk – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 October 2024, 15:53
Collaborator judge assassinated in temporarily occupied Berdiansk – video
Stock photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has reported the assassination of collaborator judge Vitalii Lomeiko in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: Lomeiko was in a car that was blown up outside 6 Chervonykh Partyzan Street [now renamed Ukrainskykh Partyzan Street – ed.] in the Lysky neighbourhood near the port in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk on 2 October 2024.

Defence Intelligence noted that Lomeiko was a judge of the Chernihiv District Court in Zaporizhzhia Oblast who had remained in occupied Berdiansk, violated his oath of allegiance in wartime, and consciously and voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders.

Quote: "The fate of Vitalii Lomeiko, who was involved in the repression of Ukrainians under occupation and in war crimes, is a reminder to all traitors that serving the torturers of the Ukrainian people is dangerous to health and life."

More details: The report did not specify who was behind the assassination, but Ukrainska Pravda sources said the operation was carried out by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

Support UP or become our patron!

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
