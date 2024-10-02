All Sections
Ukraine evacuates over 130 Ukrainians and 45 foreigners from Lebanon

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 2 October 2024, 02:30
Ukraine evacuates over 130 Ukrainians and 45 foreigners from Lebanon

A total of 179 people were evacuated, including 134 Ukrainian citizens.

There were 112 adults and 22 children among the Ukrainians.

In addition, 45 non-Ukrainians were evacuated: citizens of Poland, Czechia, Lithuania, Moldova, Brazil and Lebanon.

Two dogs and a cat were evacuated as well.

Quote from the Foreign Ministry: "This operation is part of a broader effort to bring back Ukrainian citizens due to the deteriorating security and economic situation in the region. Within the framework of three evacuation missions, 234 people were evacuated from Lebanon, including 189 Ukrainian citizens and 45 foreigners.

We express our gratitude to Poland and SkyUp Airlines for their assistance in the evacuation."

Background:

  • On 1 October, Iran fired 180 ballistic missiles on Israel.
  • The US Department of Defense called Iran's missile attack on Israel twice as large as the previous one and did not rule out the possibility of a new strike.

Lebanon
