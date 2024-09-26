Ukraine's Defence Intelligence strikes Russian dugouts and ammunition storage points in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck three dugouts and two ammunition storage points of the Russians on the Kharkiv front using FPV drones on 26 September.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The members of the Kryla unit of the DIU operational department in Kharkiv Oblast are striking Russian fortifications, blowing up field ammunition storage points and taking out Russian occupiers."

На Харківському напрямку розвідники за допомогою FPV-дронів уразили три бліндажі російських загарбників та два склади боєкомплекту.



Відео: ГУР pic.twitter.com/vHRVrB5fh5 — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) September 26, 2024

Details: Reportedly, the Ukrainian intelligence service destroyed:

3 dugouts;

2 ammunition storage points;

1 equipped position of the Russians.

Losses were also inflicted on Russian personnel – four Russian soldiers were killed and another one was injured.

