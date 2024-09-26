All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence strikes Russian dugouts and ammunition storage points in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 26 September 2024, 15:23
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck three dugouts and two ammunition storage points of the Russians on the Kharkiv front using FPV drones on 26 September.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The members of the Kryla unit of the DIU operational department in Kharkiv Oblast are striking Russian fortifications, blowing up field ammunition storage points and taking out Russian occupiers."

Details: Reportedly, the Ukrainian intelligence service destroyed: 

  • 3 dugouts;
  • 2 ammunition storage points; 
  • 1 equipped position of the Russians. 

Losses were also inflicted on Russian personnel – four Russian soldiers were killed and another one was injured.

Kharkiv OblastDefence Intelligence of Ukraine
