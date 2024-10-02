All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Lviv Polytechnic associate professor injured in Russian attack on Lviv on 4 September dies in hospital

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 October 2024, 19:24
Lviv Polytechnic associate professor injured in Russian attack on Lviv on 4 September dies in hospital
Deceased Bohdan Kril. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi on Facebook

A man who suffered from the Russian missile attack on Lviv on 4 September has died in the intensive care unit.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Facebook; Department of Automation and Computer-Integrated Technologies at Lviv Polytechnic National University

Quote: "With deep sadness, we report the loss of another life as a result of the brutal [Russian] missile attack on Lviv on 4 September. Bohdan Kril, 69, became the eighth fatality of this tragic attack. Mr Kril was seriously injured in the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Andrii Sadovyi reports that the lecturer was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit for 29 days, and his life could not be saved.

The man was an associate professor of Automation and Computer-Integrated Technologies at Lviv Polytechnic.

The funeral will be held on 3 October at 10:00 in the Church of St Joseph the Betrothed.

Advertisement:

Background: A Russian missile attack on Lviv killed seven people and injured 64 on 4 September. More than 70 buildings were destroyed and seven architectural monuments were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Lvivmissile strike
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Lviv
Ukrainian Catholic University establishes scholarship in memory of four women and girls from the same family killed by Russian missile in Lviv
Polish foreign minister visits Lviv and urges West to speed up aid for Ukraine – photos, video
2 still in intensive care: doctors report on state of casualties caused by missile attack on Lviv
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: