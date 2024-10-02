Lviv Polytechnic associate professor injured in Russian attack on Lviv on 4 September dies in hospital

A man who suffered from the Russian missile attack on Lviv on 4 September has died in the intensive care unit.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Facebook; Department of Automation and Computer-Integrated Technologies at Lviv Polytechnic National University

Quote: "With deep sadness, we report the loss of another life as a result of the brutal [Russian] missile attack on Lviv on 4 September. Bohdan Kril, 69, became the eighth fatality of this tragic attack. Mr Kril was seriously injured in the attack."

Details: Andrii Sadovyi reports that the lecturer was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit for 29 days, and his life could not be saved.

The man was an associate professor of Automation and Computer-Integrated Technologies at Lviv Polytechnic.

The funeral will be held on 3 October at 10:00 in the Church of St Joseph the Betrothed.

Background: A Russian missile attack on Lviv killed seven people and injured 64 on 4 September. More than 70 buildings were destroyed and seven architectural monuments were damaged.

