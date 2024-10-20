Georgian president addresses Zelenskyy at rally: We will enter Europe together

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a large rally in Tbilisi supporting the country's movement towards the European Union, expressing her belief that he will win.

Source: European Pravda referencing SOVA

Details: In her message to the Ukrainian President, Zourabichvili emphasised that Georgians understand that Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression is also a fight for Georgia's freedom.

Quote: "I want to address Volodymyr Zelenskyy – from here, on your behalf [on behalf of those on the square – ed.] and tell him that we know he is fighting for us and that he will be victorious. And we will enter Europe together!"

Details: She also addressed Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Georgia’s international partners. Addressing Sandu, Zourabichvili wished her and her country a European victory.

"Maia, I hope that today will be the day of your victory and the day of victory for the European referendum. We will enter Europe together!" the president said, referring to Moldova's presidential election and Georgia's constitutional referendum on its EU movement.

Quote: "I want to address our partners – European or American – and tell them that we will be such partners and allies that they have never dreamed of. When we enter Europe, and we will enter Europe! And these days, we do not want to hear any 'if' or 'in that case' from you, as everything is clear: Georgia has won, and its future has triumphed," Zourabichvili added.

On 26 October, parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia under a proportional system. The Georgian president initiated the Georgian Charter – a roadmap designed to lead Georgia to the "doors of EU accession talks". It has been endorsed by four opposition coalitions.

The document outlines that after the opposition’s victory in the elections, a coalition government will be formed.

Background:

On Sunday, a large crowd gathered on Freedom Square in Tbilisi for the Georgia Chooses the European Union rally, supporting the country’s movement towards the EU.

The march was organised by civil activists in response to what is seen as the de facto halting of Georgia's EU accession due to the government’s actions.

