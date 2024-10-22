All Sections
Ukraine and France sign agreement for €200 million

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 22 October 2024, 11:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, and French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière have signed a grant agreement to help restore and support critical infrastructure and priority sectors of Ukraine's economy for €200 million. 

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine

Quote from Svyrydenko: "Up to 50% of these funds will be used to purchase Ukrainian goods and services for recovery projects. These projects will be implemented in close cooperation with French companies that actively support Ukraine and currently employ 25,000 people in our country." 

The key sectors that will receive funding under the agreement are healthcare, energy, water supply and sanitation, mine clearance, digital technologies, infrastructure, agriculture, waste disposal and housing.

Background: The manufacturer of Leopard tanks and Caesar howitzers, French-German conglomerate KNDS, has its own company in Kyiv, having set up a subsidiary in Ukraine.

