58-year-old Azov fighter who survived Olenivka terror attack contracts tuberculosis in Russian captivity

Soldier of the Azov regiment, Serhii Tarasiuk, who survived the terrorist attack in Olenivka, has contracted tuberculosis while in Russian captivity. The 58-year-old man is exhausted, Serhii’s wife Liudmyla says.

Source: Serhii’s wife Liudmyla Tarasiuk in a comment to the Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIPL) and Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Quote: "There is almost no medical assistance. The guy I spoke with said that only some supportive IV drips are provided... This is a serious illness, especially in conditions where they are poorly dressed and not eating enough," Liudmyla said.

Liudmyla learned about her husband's health issues from another soldier who returned from captivity on 13-14 September 2024. He reported that he and Serhii were in the barracks in Olenivka, which were blown up by the Russians on the night of 28-29 July 2022.

Another soldier who returned from the Russian colony said Serhii also lost a lot of weight, and psoriasis and dental problems, making it difficult for him to eat.

Quote: "Plus, he has back problems. This guy told me that when they are taken somewhere, they are forced to bend down very low. And Serhii is tall, 1.86 m, so it's difficult for him. If he doesn’t comply, he gets beaten... But I’m very scared for his health," Liudmyla said.

Serhii Tarasiuk defended Mariupol for 86 days and was taken out of the Azovstal steel plant on 17 May 2022. His family recognised him in one of the videos – he was walking, leaning on a stick, due to shrapnel in his body and ligament damage in his legs.

Serhii, along with his comrades, was held in Olenivka. Initially, his family did not know that he was in Barrack 200 on the night of the Russian terrorist attack, as he was not on the list of the injured.

The latest information indicates that Serhii is in the pre-trial detention centre No. 2 in the city of Kamyshin, Volgograd Oblast. He has been moved to a cell with inmates who have tuberculosis.

Liudmyla has not received any communications from her husband for more than two years. She also suspects that he has not received her letters.

To bring her husband back from captivity, Liudmyla participates in rallies, attends meetings at the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and reminds others about the need for exchanges.

Quote: "I try to be strong because no one will help my husband except me. I reach out to various authorities and try to stay afloat, even though it's very difficult. Besides what the released soldier told me, Serhii also has chronic illnesses.

Given his age, the situation requires immediate action. Of course, he won't be exchanged tomorrow, but I’m trying to influence the situation so that he might be included in the next exchange," says Liudmyla.

At home, Serhii is awaited by his wife and son, as well as many relatives. However, Serhii's brother did not live to see his return.

Background:

On 18 October, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War carried out the 58th prisoner swap with Russia, and 95 more Ukrainian defenders have come back home. Among them were 34 fighters of the Azov regiment.

Vladyslav Andrianov and Serhii Alekseievych, both survivors of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, were also among those who were brought back from captivity.

